Share this:

Pico Iyer will discuss and sign his book “A Beginner’s Guide to Japan” at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 South Coast Highway. Iyer was born in England to parents from India and educated at Oxford and Harvard. He has lived in rural Japan since 1992. The author uses everything from anime to Oscar Wilde to show how his adopted home is both hauntingly familiar and the strangest place on earth.