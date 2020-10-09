Naess Commits to West Point

Share this:

Senior basketball standout Nolan Naess announced last week that he will attend the U.S. Military Academy and play for the Black Knights next season. Army West Point is a member of the Patriot League that includes the U.S. Naval Academy, Colgate, Holy Cross, Bucknell, Lehigh, and Lafayette among league members. The school has a basketball tradition with Bob Knight and Mike Krzyzewski among their more successful coaching alumni.

Naess has been a three-time first team all-league selection and was the Sunset Wave League MVP last season and a second team All-Orange County pick. This year the Breakers will be in the Sunset Surf League with Newport Harbor, Los Alamitos, and Edison, a much tougher slate than Laguna Basketball has usually faced. Nolan enters his last season ranked fourth in Laguna career scoring, ninth in rebounds, and 18th in three-point baskets. Laguna is 59-28 in Naess’s three seasons on the Breakers.

High School Basketball will be a spring sport during this COVID-affected sports season with the 87th edition of Laguna Basketball opening in mid-March 2021 and the playoffs starting the last week of May.

