Naess Commits to West Point

By
Frank Aronoff
-
0
286
Share this:
Nolan Naess. Photo courtesy of Laguna Athletics

Senior basketball standout Nolan Naess announced last week that he will attend the U.S. Military Academy and play for the Black Knights next season. Army West Point is a member of the Patriot League that includes the U.S. Naval Academy, Colgate, Holy Cross, Bucknell, Lehigh, and Lafayette among league members. The school has a basketball tradition with Bob Knight and Mike Krzyzewski among their more successful coaching alumni.

Naess has been a three-time first team all-league selection and was the Sunset Wave League MVP last season and a second team All-Orange County pick. This year the Breakers will be in the Sunset Surf League with Newport Harbor, Los Alamitos, and Edison, a much tougher slate than Laguna Basketball has usually faced. Nolan enters his last season ranked fourth in Laguna career scoring, ninth in rebounds, and 18th in three-point baskets. Laguna is 59-28 in Naess’s three seasons on the Breakers.

High School Basketball will be a spring sport during this COVID-affected sports season with the 87th edition of Laguna Basketball opening in mid-March 2021 and the playoffs starting the last week of May.

Send Breaker Sports notes by email to Frank at [email protected].

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here