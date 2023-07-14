Neal, Wassman Among Winners at Art-To-Go    

The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts recently presented the Art-To-Go Best-in-Show awards to eight artists. The fundraising collection, themed “All Together Now,” features originals donated by Festival exhibitors to support the hardship fund for artists. Art-To-Go is available to visit daily through Aug. 27 on the Festival grounds.

N.C. Swan won Best-in-Theme for her watercolor “Gathering of Monarchs for Evening Exhibitions,” showing butterflies in a flurry of light. Diane Challis Davy, director of Pageant of the Masters was awards juror and moved by the artists-helping-artists mission of The Artists Fund and Art-To-Go.

“It’s my great pleasure to choose my favorites in this collection,” she said. “My choices are influenced by my appreciation of the masters of art.”

Davy’s picks included Cliff Wassman – first place for his photo “Man Before the Storm,” Brad Neal – second place for his rendering of the Pantheon and third place to Festival newcomer Eri Sugimoto for her ceramic jar. Honorable mentions went to Lynn Beeler, Michael Ward and Mark Jacobucci. The People’s Choice Award, voted on by Festival patrons, went to Carole Boller for her iconic yellow rose. The Artists Fund President Rick Graves handed certificates and gifts to winners and Festival of Arts Director of Special Events Susan Davis congratulated the winners.

All Art-To-Go buyers qualify to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn. New items are added weekly. Viewing a portion of the collection online is possible at TheArtistsFund-foa.org or by calling (949) 612-1949.