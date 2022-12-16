No Square Theatre Adds New Board Members

No Square Theatre added two longtime Laguna residents, Dr. Tom Bent, past Laguna Beach Community Clinic Director and Carrie Reynolds, Reynolds Design Group President, to their board as their thirtieth year of Lagunatics preparations begin. The move adds diverse and expanded talents in marketing and fundraising to the board of Laguna’s only community theater.

“Dr. Bent brings his enthusiasm for non-profits and fundraising talent to No Square,” said Bree Burgess Rosen, artistic director and founder. “Carrie brings a treasure trove of marketing skills.”

The board hopes to grow awareness of the breadth of fun and entertainment Laguna’s only Community Theater offers the town. This next year will include one concert, three grant-funded educational programs and Lagunatics one of seven musicals coming this season.

“We need the discipline a strategic marketer brings and look forward to Carrie helping to develop our communication strategy, digital presence, and messaging outreach,” Rosen said. “Tom brings non-profit strategic planning and goal setting and will be key to helping us secure the funding we need to make our entire season and future seasons a success.”

Bent is a longtime resident of Laguna Beach and a supporter of No Square Theatre since its early days. He has a background in medicine and non-profit management. Bent is also a family doctor and was the director of Laguna Beach Community Clinic for many years.

“No Square Theatre brings a sense of joy, community and, frankly, lunacy to our slice of beachside paradise. The trademark wit and sarcasm of No Square’s production have been the perfect anti-depressant in these troubled times. I am honored to be invited to the board of directors and, having a complete lack of artistic talent, hope to bring my experience in fundraising and enthusiasm for theater to the table.”

Bent lives in Bluebird Canyon with his wife Carolyn, an artist and graphic designer.

Reynolds, president of Reynolds Design Group, a marketing company, brings extensive non-profit volunteer experience as a past board member of Laguna Beach Boys and Girls Club and on the Marketing Committee of the Orangewood Foundation. She has offered her pro-bono expertise to School Power, KX95 and the Susi Q Senior Center.

“When we opened our new senior center, Carrie helped us define our brand, our messaging, and the role we wanted to play in the lives of a diverse community of older adults,” said past board president Chris Quilter and longtime contributing writer of Lagunatics.

Carrie lives in North Laguna with her husband, Mike, an architect.

With four show weekends and a larger theater, Reynolds hopes to introduce Lagunatics to a host of new theatergoers this year.

“We are thrilled Lagunatics will be back in the Forum Theater in March for our 30th-anniversary show, so if you missed it all these years, now comes the chance to laugh through and love our greatest hits.”

“You don’t know community until you have laughed together, tightening each other’s bodies or danced together as gas-passing goats,” she added.

No Square Theatre is sponsored by Lodging Establishments & City of Laguna Beach, Patrick Quilter, Dorene & Lee Butler Family Foundation, Yvonne & John Browning, City of Laguna Beach, Chris Quilter, Rotary Club of Laguna Beach, FOA Foundation, Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund, Chris Quilter, FOA Foundation and Spectrum Reach.