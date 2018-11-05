November Marks Laguna Food Pantry’s Annual Drive

Share this:

Sponsored by the City of Laguna Beach and Waste Management, the this month’s food drive benefits the Laguna Food Pantry, which provides free, fresh groceries to more than 300 local families in need each week.

Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road north of the dog park, the pantry is open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Food collection sites include U.S. Bank at 310 Glenneyre Street near Forest Avenue, plus many of the city’s churches, public and parochial schools, and Anneliese schools. New volunteers are always welcome.

For more information, call 949-497-7121 or visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org.