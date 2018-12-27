Share this:

Segerstrom Center’s annual Off Center Festival returns Jan. 10-26 for another audacious line-up of three bold and contemporary productions making their festival debuts. The powerful and evocative performance piece “HEAR WORD! Naija Woman Talk True” opens the festival, telling the real stories of Nigerian women and their obstacles with an all-female company. Then, acclaimed Latinx artist Flaco Navaja presents his first full-length solo show “Evolution of a Sonero.” Closing the festival is Obie award-winner Ethan Lipton and His Orchestra with their Vaudeville-esque musical show “No Place to Go”—a poignant ode to the unemploye

All tickets are $25 and are on sale now at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, or by calling 714-556-2787. Off Center programs are recommended for mature audiences.

Winter Brings Mid-Week Jazz

Laguna Beach Live! presents “Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2019,” wherejazz musicians perform in an intimate cabaret setting. Concerts are every two weeks, Jan. 30 through March 27, 6-8 p.m.

On Jan. 30, Grammy-winning drummer Peter Erskine Trio, featuring Alan Pasqua on piano and Darek Oles on bass, will perform.

Jazz Wednesdays Winter 2019 is located in the [seven-degrees] event facility, 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. Full bar and buffet dinner menus are available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, season tickets $125. Seating is assigned according to date of purchase, season ticket holders and Laguna Beach Live! membership. Reservations are accepted until noon on the day of the concert or until sold out. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.

Pacific Chorale Seeks Volunteer Singers

The resident chorus at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, Pacific Chorale has announced upcoming auditions for prospective volunteer singers. Auditions will be held Jan. 20–26 by appointment. Prospective singers are requested to visit Pacific Chorale’s web site at pacificchorale.org/auditions to learn about the audition process and to submit their information via the online form provided to schedule an audition time. Rehearsals for the fall begin in September, although singers are also encouraged to participate in Pacific Chorale’s Festival Chorus in August 2019.

Call to Artists: Red Telephone Booth

The Laguna Beach Arts Commission is accepting proposals for the Red Telephone Booth temporary art installation site on Forest Avenue. The selected design will be installed for a 24-month period. The deadline for submission is Jan. 7, and the honorarium is $5,000. Funded by the lodging establishments and the city of Laguna Beach. Apply online at lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com/ .

Kit-Lit Writing Contest

Laguna Beach Literary Laureate Suzanne Redfearn, in partnership with Catmosphere Laguna Foundation, is holding a cat-themed writing contest. All genres are accepted. The contest is open to Orange County residents ages 16 and older. Selected winners will have their work published. To enter, submit your cat-themed literary work to [email protected] by Feb. 1. The Literary Laureate program is funded by the lodging establishments and the city of Laguna Beach.