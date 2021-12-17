Opinion: Laguna Beach City Corner

By Sue Kempf

Dear Laguna Beach Community,

First, I am humbled and honored to have been chosen to serve you as Laguna Beach Mayor. Over the last few years, our City Council has worked together and made great progress on quality-of-life enhancements, additional fire safety and mitigation measures, and process streamlining improvements for our community. Collaborative work within the City Council and with City Staff is key to continuing that momentum and moving forward together.

When I moved to Laguna Beach in 1999, I quickly developed a deep love for this city and the warm, genuine people who live here. Serving on the Planning Commission, the View Preservation Task Force, the Disaster/Emergency Preparedness Committee and graduating from the first Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training class helped spark my passion for public service. I invite all of you to get involved, lend your expertise, meet your neighbors, and maybe even learn something new about our community. The City Council is currently accepting applications for open Board, Committee and Commission positions until Jan. 21, 2022, and there is something to interest everyone.

It was great to see Santa touring our streets during last weekend’s Santa Parade and also see so many smiling members of our community out cheering him on and enjoying our beautiful town! I also want to compliment City Staff and the Chamber of Commerce on an outstanding Hospitality Night event this year. The Downtown streets were as full as I have seen them with people out enjoying live music, our local merchants, the holiday spirit and celebrating the ability to just be together again.

As we head into the holiday season, I want to thank all our Committees, Boards and Commissions for their service and City staff for their hard work in providing exceptional services and keeping our community safe. We also recognize the nonprofits who have stayed strong throughout the pandemic, providing services, support, and programs to us when we have needed them most.

It is my mission to act with integrity and compassion as Mayor of the City of Laguna Beach. I look forward to partnering with our residents, our business community, and my colleagues on the City Council to further enhance services and define our priorities for the future.

Sue is the Laguna Beach mayor and was elected to the Laguna Beach City Council in 2018.