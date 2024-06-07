Over $450K in scholarships awarded at LBHS Honors Convocation

For the 77th year, scholarships were awarded to Laguna Beach High School’s graduating seniors in the annual honors convocation held Friday night, May 31, at the library courtyard on the high school campus.

The scholarships totaled $461,350 and have a significant impact on the lives of LBHS students, providing them with the opportunity to pursue their higher education goals. There were 140 donors who stepped up to provide the 303 grants to this year’s graduates. The event also honored Ketta Brown, who has given exceptional service to Laguna’s educational community, including eleven years as an active member of the scholarship foundation.

Jennifer Sweet, the current president of the Scholarship Foundation, said she was honored to serve and proud of the Class of 2024.

“The Honors Convocation was a wonderful celebration of their accomplishments,” Sweet said. “Thank you to all the donors and directors who made it possible.”

The Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation is a nonprofit andthe board is comprised of community members who donate their time, energy, and professional expertise. LBHSSF is most grateful to the scholarship donors, the Faculty Selection Committee, and the High School Scholarship Coordinator for their continued partnership in making this a collaborative community effort.

Individual scholarships may be established with a minimum annual award of $1,000. For those who would like to donate but do not wish to establish an individual scholarship, the Breaker Opportunity Fund accepts all donations to provide scholarships to Laguna Beach graduating seniors to help ease the financial burden of their post-high school education without an ongoing financial commitment. The Faculty Scholarship Committee selects recipients from seniors who are applying for the regular scholarships administered by the Foundation.

To learn more about the organization, contact [email protected]. Make donation checks payable to LBHSSSF and mail them to P.O. Box 1569, Laguna Beach, Calif. 92652.