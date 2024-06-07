Public Works receive top honors for Bluebird Canyon Widening Project 

Laguna Beach Public Works Department recently received the American Society of Civil Engineers 2023 Outstanding Small Project Award for the Bluebird Canyon Drive Evacuation Route Widening project, completed in the fall of 2023.

Bluebird Canyon Drive, located east of Oriole Drive to Rancho Laguna Road, was widened to provide sufficient emergency ingress/egress for the neighborhood, which is located within a high fire hazard severity zone.

Other improvements included drainage, landscaping, pedestrian safety enhancements, and the removal of six utility poles in the canyon. Senior Project Manager Pierre Sawaya and Assistant Director of Public Works Tom Perez, who oversaw design and construction, accepted the award on Thursday, May 30.