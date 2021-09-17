Paddle-Out for PMMC co-founder set for Sept. 18

A paddle-out will be held Saturday in honor of Pacific Marine Mammal Center Co-founder John Cunningham on Picnic Beach at Heisler Park.

The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Attendees are welcome to join a group that will be paddling out into the ocean to spread John’s ashes. Afterward, there will be a picnic and sharing of memories at Heisler Park.

A former Marine Biology teacher at Laguna Beach High School, Cunningham helped found PMMC to rescue and rehabilitate marine mammals injured by natural and man-made circumstances. The nonprofit is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.