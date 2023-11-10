Pageant of the Masters Announces 2024 Theme: ‘À La Mode: The Art of Fashion’ 

Pageant of the Masters, Laguna Beach’s renowned theatrical celebration of art through the magic of living pictures, revealed a sartorial theme for its 2024 production: À La Mode: The Art of Fashion, at its annual meeting on Wednesday.

Next year, the Pageant of the Masters production will mesmerize audiences with a captivating journey through history’s most iconic fashion trends and spectacles, brought to life through the artistry of living pictures, unforgettable music and engaging storytelling, organizers said.

From the opulent grandeur of royal courts to the contemporary glamor of today’s catwalks, À La Mode: The Art of Fashion will unravel the narrative of attire through the ages, revealing its inherent power and significance.

Preparations for next summer’s show have already started, and multiple artworks are under consideration for the Pageant of the Masters’ living pictures. The pieces encompass a broad spectrum of artistic influences, ranging from French painters like James Tissot and Antoine Watteau, who captured the elegance and sophistication of their respective eras, to the modern, vibrant style of contemporary British artist David Hockney. Even the legendary Hollywood designer Edith Head, known for her impeccable sense of style and pioneering work in costume design, could be a source of inspiration for this production. More details about the 2024 Pageant of the Masters will be announced in the coming months.

The 2024 Pageant of the Masters production À La Mode: The Art of Fashion will run nightly July 6 through Aug. 30, 2024. Advance tickets go on sale Dec. 1, starting $40 per person. To stay current on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.