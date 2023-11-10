Laguna Beach Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees for Veterans

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is offering Orange County veterans no-fee pet adoptions as part of its new ‘Pets for Vets’ adoption program – just in time for Veteran’s Day.

Any active duty, honorably discharged, or retired veteran in Orange County interested in adopting a pet can do so for free at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, as long as they qualify for approval by shelter staff.

“The residents of Laguna Beach appreciate the sacrifice our veterans made for this great country, and Pets for Vets is a creative program to show our gratitude for their service and sacrifice,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said. “Our goal is to pair an animal with veterans across Orange County to provide companionship and help ease the transition back into civilian life.”

In addition to the California Veteran Driver’s License, the shelter will take a valid military ID, DD214 or VA Medical Card as sufficient proof of veteran status. Military spouses and family members living in the same household with the veteran can also qualify.

“As a veteran, I love seeing our police department recognize our local veterans and thank them through great programs, such as the new Pets for Vets program,” Laguna Beach Police Captain David Dereszynski said. “This program will help low-income veterans adopt a pet for no charge, connect veterans to animals in need of a forever home, and further highlight the efforts of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter staff and volunteers. I hope more shelters adopt programs such as ours. For all the veterans out there, we thank you for your service.”

All eligible shelter animals can be adopted under the Pets for Vets program and are available to view at https://puplagunabeach.org/adoption. For questions, call the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter at 949-497-3552.