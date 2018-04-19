Parent Disapproves of Calendar Change

Editor,

I’m not sure if many are aware but the school board is making a hard push to drastically change the school calendar to make summer break June 11- Aug. 21, which will significantly affect the families, festivals, and businesses here in Laguna.

The board has just released a study that shows the school board is pushing for this change. In addition, the public meeting where the PTA said, “we want to be sure that our members don’t miss this opportunity to become informed and let your voice be heard” was mysteriously changed and pushed up a day before it had been announced just hours before the meeting.

As I’m told this meeting was understandably sparsely attended. As a parent of three Laguna children, I am strongly opposed to this change, as are the majority of the other members of our community that I have discussed this issue with.

In addition, this tactic of changing the meeting the day of I see as a transparent and disturbing and something I would not expect from our community and our schools.

I dont know what the process is, but at the very least I say that this meeting should be reconvened with a proper amount of heads up so that the community can be fairly heard and represented as the PTA had originally claimed they would do.

Kevin Harrison, Laguna Beach