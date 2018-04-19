Another School Calendar Fiasco?

Editor,

Not so many years ago, without public notice and only two minutes of actual deliberation our school board voted to approve a senior staff plan to start the school year in mid-August. Public opposition forced reversal, but only after one board member tearfully revealed intense pressure from staff not to change her vote.

Dozens of frustrated parents were stonewalled by the board, as senior staff triangulated politically between the board and public. A mature high-functioning school board doesn’t allow staff that much control in school governance and community relations.

We hoped for better this time when the board announced a “study session” on the school calendar. A large turnout of parents came expecting merit-based discussion. Instead materials distributed, staff presentations and board member comments revealed school district commitment to a proposed plan for transition to a mid-August start date.

Jaws dropped as staff announced a school district appointed “stakeholder” committee already reached “consensus” favoring the calendar change. The skewed stakeholder pool was stacked with several school and city public officials, only two parents, and no students! Impacted stakeholders in local arts, tourism and recreation community weren’t at the table.

Staff advocated same early start date for classroom and sports programs, ending first semester before December break to de-stress students, terminating academics in May to boost year-end test scores. All good points, but actual efficacy unknown.

That’s why parents questioned the impact of the high-school driven change on the larger K-8 student population, increasing school days during hotter peak summer climate window and seasonal traffic congestion. Public also noted reduced family time and summer jobs, loss of back-to-school rituals in calm of post-tourist season, and lack of data on early start results for other schools.

Parents calling for opinion surveys to better gauge stakeholder support were admonished by board member Peggy Wolff, who argued survey will elicit “emotional” response expressing “personal self-interest.” Wolff asserted public lacks “facts” enabling the board to know “what is best for kids.”

For 10 years we’ve urged the board to invest in our education leadership team by sponsoring professional development at Harvard’s JFK Senior Manager’s Program, to help the board stop repeating divisive win/lose school governance. But instead of enabling staff to do jobs they’re paid for, we hire costly consultants who give the board “facts” it wants to hear.

Meanwhile, only when asked by parents our superintendent revealed a decision on new calendar will be finalized by July.

Howard Hills, Laguna Beach