Peter Blake voted out: “I’m thrilled and frankly lucky”

By Tasmin McGill, Special to the Independent

When the votes were counted and the race called, Peter Blake lost his bid at reelection for Laguna Beach’s City Council bringing in only 10.59 percent of total votes and landing him in sixth place. The last four years have been tumultuous for Blake, who found himself criticized by residents during open city council sessions and censured by co-council members. Now, after vacating his seat, Blake is back at his Peter Blake Gallery in Laguna ready for normalcy.

“I’m thrilled and frankly lucky that I didn’t get reelected,” Blake said. “I’d like to go back to being an art dealer and resident of this community.”

Blake never anticipated running for city council but, after seeing what he believed to be oppressive restrictions placed on Laguna residents by Village Laguna, his wife convinced him he could help make a change.

Blake saw Village Laguna as a powerful presence that needed to be called out, whether it was the denial of building permits or the excessive stipulations put in place before new businesses could establish themselves and flourish. While his approach was often criticized, Blake said that residents knew what they were getting when he received the majority of the votes in the 2018 election.

“I exhibited all of my personality,” Blake said. “We had 10 debates and during those 10 debates it was obvious I […] was there to fight.”

During the first meeting Blake attended following his election, he attempted to remove what he called the most “egregious” Design Review Board members Karen Luisi, Beck Monahan, and Lorraine Moloch.

“I failed miserably. It was my first attempt at making changes and I got my ass handed to me basically, but I dusted myself off,” Blake said. “Every single meeting for four years, I made sure that if there was a reason to stand up and fight, I was going to. I was going to spare no one and I did so.”

Blake would ultimately succeed in recruiting and appointing new members for the Design Review Board. He would also address the issues that caused him to run in the first place, such as re-establishing the property rights of residents and collaborating with City Hall to streamline the arduous building process.

Blake wanted to get rid of the oversight Village Laguna was empowering itself with when it came to how residents could and could not express themselves with their biggest investments- their homes.

Another issue tackled by Blake was the homeless population which was becoming an issue for the community. Although what Blake calls “criminal transients” made up a small percentage of the homeless population, they contributed to a large portion of the town’s crime rates. Recognizing this as an issue, Blake organized 10 seminars where community leaders came to hear concerns from residents.

“I invited key stakeholders. I had Congressman Harley Rouda, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, the Director of the Friendship Shelter Dawn Price, and our Chief of Police Laura Farinella,” Blake said.

To help deter the small population of transients from returning to the streets of Laguna, Blake visited the district attorney’s office in Santa Ana where a DA was dedicated to the city for assistance.

“That was our biggest accomplishment that I had during my term,” Blake said. “I would call a perfect storm of situations that we enacted as a state that made it possible for people to do drugs, to steal, and to create a homeless situation which destroyed major cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, and ruined coastal communities close to us like Venice and Santa Monica. I wanted to ensure that didn’t happen to my beloved town.”

Leaving his council member position, Blake feels good about his actions and decisions for the issues he believed in. However, Blake does believe that if he got support from then-Mayor Sue Kempf and Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whelan, the four years might not have been as difficult.

“Bob and Sue kept their hands clean for four years while I did all the dirty work up there. Maybe if I didn’t have to fight by myself, maybe if Bob and Sue were fighting alongside me, the fight would not have been as ugly. Maybe if I had three people fighting, I wouldn’t have had to fight as hard,” Blake said. “If you look at the decisions that were made, the decisions that Bob, Sue, and I made, we were probably 85 percent on those decisions. It wasn’t like I was voting against anyone.”

But Blake is optimistic about the future of the city council and the community.

“The two people that got elected, Alex Rounaghi is a brilliant young man and brings a voice to a young generation. Mark Orgill is a very smart guy who’s been involved in development in the past and has also been involved in bringing a more cultured visitor to this community,” Blake said. “Everything they need, the seeds have been planted. All they have to do is grow those seeds.”