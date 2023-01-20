Planned Parenthood Storytelling Project Makes Stop in Laguna Beach

As the fiftieth anniversary of Roe v. Wade approaches on Jan. 22, Planned Parenthood of Orange & San Bernardino Counties (PPOSBC) hosted a storytelling project event in Laguna Beach on Jan. 13. The installation was displayed at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center from 1 to 3 p.m., then moved to Main Beach before sunset.

The My Body, My Voice project is sponsored by California Planned Parenthood Education Fund in partnership with VoiceBox, which amplifies peoples’ stories in the fight for equity and reproductive freedom.

The project primarily seeks to highlight the stories of people from diverse backgrounds, as restrictive reproductive legislation disproportionately affects people of color and those who already face barriers to care. “Honoring the history and impact of storytelling in the fight for abortion rights, the project seeks to travel the state to build an archive of diverse and inclusive stories: whether the story is about abortion, birth control, family, experiences, rights, or the rights of others – participants tell why the right to reproductive freedom matters to them,” the press release said.