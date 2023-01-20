Laguna Environmental Groups Band Together to Celebrate Iseman

More than 175 people filled Neighborhood Congregational Church’s Bridge Hall on Jan. 12 to celebrate former Laguna Beach Mayor and Councilmember Toni Iseman’s accomplishments over the 24 years she served the City of Laguna Beach.

The sold-out luau-themed retirement party not only focused on Iseman’s extraordinary 24 years on City Council, but also recognized her life-long commitment to protecting Laguna’s natural environment.

Her fierce dedication to the Save The Canyon efforts and the 1989 Walk in the Canyon are well known in Laguna. Since then, Iseman has been a consistent promoter of expanding and preserving open space in and around Laguna Beach. In honor of her contributions, Laguna Canyon Conservancy, The Laguna Greenbelt, Village Laguna, Laguna Canyon Foundation and CANDO (Canyon Alliance of Neighborhoods Defense Organization) co-hosted the evening that culminated with a special video highlighting Iseman’s career.