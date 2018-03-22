Playhouse Honors its Early Benefactors

Laguna Playhouse will honor Lewis and Nellie Gail Moulton at their annual gala commemorating the Moulton Theatre’s 50th anniversary and the family’s generous contributions to The Playhouse.

Their gift contributed to the building of the Playhouse in 1967, said event co-chair and season producer Lisa Hale in statement.

Moulton’s great grandson and Playhouse board member Jared Mathis said, “our family honors the tradition of Lewis and Nellie Gail by passionately giving our time and resources to those that enrich culture, expand education, and provide great services to our communities.”

The gala is the Laguna Playhouse’s biggest fundraiser, last year grossing more than $600,000. This year’s event is set for May 12 in Newport Beach.

Tickets start at $450 and are available at lagunaplayhouse.org.