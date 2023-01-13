Redman to lead Susi Q’s Aging-in-Place Dept

Laguna Beach Seniors have hired Brianne “Rickie” Redman at the Susi Q to lead the nonprofit’s Aging-in-Place (Lifelong Laguna) Department. Redman has 14 years of experience working with seniors, including with Alzheimer’s Orange County, where she managed their Memories in the Making art program and exhibition, and SCAN Health Plan, where she was a Volunteer Engagement Specialist.

“We’re delighted that Rickie is joining our team at the Susi Q,” said Nadia Babayi, Laguna Beach Seniors executive director. “Her experience in engaging with older adults, combined with her passion for art, creativity, education and community outreach, make her the ideal candidate for this position.”

Redman said most Americans want to remain at home within their own community as they age.

“Older adults experience myriad changes as they age, and being in the comfort of familiar surroundings can be a key to lasting happiness and health,” Redman said. “Being forced to move because of aging, especially away from the beauty and culture of Laguna Beach, can often be avoided when support, resources, and community are brought to bear. I’m excited to connect with residents so that together we can create a holistic aging plan that is as unique as each member of our community.”

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed, and independent.

“One of our unique offerings is the Home Repair Program,” Redman went on to say. “It is a partnership with the City of Laguna Beach and Habitat for Humanity OC to help older adults on a limited income make essential repairs to stay safe at home. We also offer home modification assessments to offer suggestions for age-friendly modifications. I look forward to creating more robust volunteer opportunities and intergenerational activities and removing the stigma from talking about death.”

People can contact Redman at [email protected] or by calling (949) 715-8107. For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit thesusiq.org or call (949)715-8105.