Police Log: Week of Jan. 17 to Jan. 23

Thursday, Jan. 17

Bench warrant. Daniel James Moretti, 44, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Public consumption of alcohol. Glenn Edward Mendiaz, 53, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of consuming alcohol in a public place. He was held on $500 bail.

Bench warrant. Fredrick Nelson Hoisington, 49, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Rene Daniel Morelan, 61, of Laguna Niguel, was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

Minor possession of alcohol, switchblade knife in vehicle, DUI. Jesse Francisco Sanchez, 20, of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of minor possession of alcohol, having a switchblade knife in the vehicle, drunk driving, and blowing over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $6,000 bail.

Friday, Jan. 18

Fugitive from justice, license suspended. Ron Dwayne Kelly, 42, of Buena Park, was arrested on suspicion of fugitive from justice and suspended license. He was held on $500 bail.

Bench warrant. Michael Alvinedgar Krengel, 38, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Battery. Jon Robert Loomis, 51, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of battery of a spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc. He was held on $10,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Walter Edmonds, 29, of Lakewood was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant that was outside jurisdiction. He was held without bail.

Obstructing a peace officer, having a switchblade knife in vehicle, disorderly conduct. John Gerard Gleason, 62, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, having a switchblade knife in vehicle and alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on $1,000 bail.

Domestic violence. Diluches Whelan Ueki, 38, of Yakima, Wash., was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with minor injury. He was held on $50,000 bail.

Sunday, Jan. 20

DUI. Arica Michele Flanagan, 40, of Irvine, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. She was held on $12,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Johnathan Christian Hattaway, 46, of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Disorderly conduct, battery on peace officer. Venus Saify, 41, was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct and battery on a peace officer. She was held on $500 bail.

Grand theft, robbery and destroying a wireless device. Conor Arthur Pilch, 28, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft (shoplifting), felony robbery and destroying a wireless device. He was held on $50,000 bail.

Monday, Jan. 21

Disorderly conduct. Sandy Estefan Valles, 26, of Lakewood, was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

DUI. John Vazquez, 19, of Riverside, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Jordan Douglas Krah, 41, of Alamo, was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance and controlled narcotic. Alexandra Shaw, 31, of San Diego, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and controlled narcotic. She was held without bail.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

No arrests.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

No arrests.