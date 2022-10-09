Postcards from Laguna: Four New Murals On Display at 295 Broadway

Residents are welcome to see the latest four new temporary art installations from Laguna’s Art in Public Places, “Postcards from Laguna,” recently installed at 295 Broadway, next to Whole Foods. Congratulations to artists Bill Atkins, Carole Boller, Al Esquerra and Ellin Gladis for their designs, which will be on display for five years. The four artists initially won the Postcards from Laguna competition back in early 2020 but had to wait two years for the installation due to COVID. Local lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach funded this project.