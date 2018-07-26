Public Invited to a Free Concert

The public is invited to a lunch concert where Urban Voices, a group composed of residents from Los Angeles’s Skid Row community, performs during the 10 a.m. worship service at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church on Sunday, July 29.

Leav Sofer of the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles directs the choir.

“The performers in this remarkable choir are using their talents to enrich and positively impact the L.A. community. As they’ve now discovered, the dedication to music has served to enrich their own lives, opening doors for their future,” said Pastor Lynn Francis.

Lunch in Healton Hall follows the service at the church, 21632 Wesley Dr. A $5 offering is encouraged.