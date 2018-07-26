Plein Air Painters Announce Show Winners

Artist Suzie Baker’s painting, “Harvey was Here,” took first place in the 14th annual Best of Plein Air showon display at the Forest and Ocean Gallery in downtown Laguna Beach.

Jurors Cynthia and Carl Bretzke and gallery owner Ludo Leideritz selected over 60 original works by members of the Laguna Plein Air Painting Association from more than 400 submissions.

“On the Crystal Cove Bench,” by Artist Durre Waseem, took second place and Artist Bob Upton’s painting “The Breakwater,” received third place. Honorable mention awards were given to Artist Greg LaRock for “All Quiet Now” and Tatyana Fogarty for her painting, “Monterey Fishing.”

Gallery Consolidates Out of Town

DeRu’s Fine Arts, a Laguna Beach gallery of over 20 years, is consolidating to its Bellflower location.

Paintings, books and furniture are being offered at a discount of 25 to 50% at 1590 S. Coast Highway, Suite 5.

The Bellflower location, 9100 Artesia Boulevard, will continue to provide fine art sales, museum quality restoration and appraisals, the business said in a statement.