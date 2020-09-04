Response to Letter by Ganka Brown

Share this:

Ms. Brown spoke of transparency: How about Ms. Brown starts with transparency and just say that she supports Ms. McKay’s opponent, the City Manager’s secretary, and handpicked heir, which should always be an independent position, elected by the community.

How about she be transparent and admit that the only way to overcome her chosen candidate’s lack of judgment, experience, or qualifications for City Clerk, is to unfairly paint Ms. McKay as supporting any group in town over another. Why didn’t Ms. Brown offer up a single reason why her chosen candidate, (you know, the City Manager’s less qualified, handpicked heir apparent) was more qualified to be our City Clerk?

Ms. Brown only questioned the transparency of the most open book candidate running for any office in this election. A decorated veteran who Ms. Brown does not know, and clearly has not researched. She had nothing to offer up, and that is solely because she cannot. And if you compare them as to service to community or country, Ms. McKay should be sworn in today. She talks about the City not showing nepotism anymore, in the same breath that she supports (and it bears repeating), the City Manager’s handpicked heir apparent to an elected position for which she is far less qualified.

I ask Ms. Brown, using her own words, wouldn’t you find that, “interesting and disheartening?” Double standard much? Residents of this incredible city have yard signs up for Ann Marie McKay, there are signs in front of homes of residents that do not often agree with Village Laguna (VL), and there are signs in front of homes that do. Mine is of the former. If you go to Ms. McKay’s website, you will find the widest variety of support, most from organizations who give a voice to the voiceless. If she does get VL endorsement, it will be for the same reason she has gotten her enormous list of impressive other endorsements. Ms. McKay is clearly the superior candidate. Not the product of cronyism. However, Ms. Brown’s chosen candidate is supported by current city officials, her friends. Cronyism, sounds a lot like the Trump White House, doesn’t it? Ganka Brown, and the cronies at City Hall want their friend to win so badly that they are willing to put their thumb on the scale and that is OK, but at least be transparent.

Leah Gallagher, Laguna Beach

