Revamped Art-A-Fair Makes its Debut

Laguna Art-A-Fair, 777 Laguna Canyon Rd., showcases its newly renovated grounds with an opening night gala from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, June 29.

Guests purchasing a $150 ticket will enjoy food and wine, live music and a hosted bar.

Interior designer Nancy Vengoechea has made a “design wall” featuring the latest trends in furnishings, flooring, lighting and wall finishes so homeowners can envision fine art in various settings.

Proceeds will benefit the California Sports Hall of Fame founded by former all-pro Kansas City Chiefs running back Christian Okoye. The nonprofit helps at-risk youth by hosting free athletic clinics with pro athletes. Okoye and other known sports celebrities will be on hand at the VIP to greet guests.

Purchase tickets online at:at http://art-a-fair.com. The venue also opens to the public on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and continues through Sept. 2.

BC Space Reopens With Turnbull Exhibit

BC Space Gallery exhibits the Betty Turnbull collection of contemporary California art, opening on June 29 and running through July 29.

The exhibit is the first since the April death of gallery director Mark Chamberlain. Proceeds will help support the event space at 235 Forest Ave., says an announcement.

Turnbull, who helped found and later curated exhibitions and collections at what is now known as the Orange County Museum of Art, collected the work of California modernists.

Her children Mark and Glenda have decided to display and sell some works eight years after their mother’s death. These include paintings and sculptures by artists including James Strombotne, Wayne Thiebaud and Tony DeLap.

Singer/songwriter Mark Turnbull composed new work for the exhibition, which he will perform at 8 p.m. on opening night and subsequent Fridays, July 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Bernstein Brings the Yucatan Alive

Steve Bernstein, Cove Gallery’s artist of the month, exhibits works from a remarkable week in the Yucatan.

During a visit, Bernstein travelled off the beaten track to Tizimin, where he saw school children heading home looking angelic in their school uniforms. He also made pictures of unusual dwellings, including “The Castle.”

Bernstein will also be at Cove Gallery, 1550 S. Coast Highway, during First Thursdays Art Walk, Thursday, July 5, from 6-9 p.m.

Soka Shows Dynamic Paintings, Student Works

A reception for the artist Mutlu Ertac is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Soka University, which is showing “Breaking the Rules of the Past: A Retrospective by Mutlu Ertac” in its Founders Hall Art Gallery on the Aliso Viejo campus through Aug. 31.

Admission is free and the gallery is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A collection of student work will also be exhibited.