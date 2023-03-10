Riddle Field’s Renovated Playground Officially Open

LB Indy Staff
The Kids Rule Sports tent, full of trading cards and sports memorabilia, grabs young sports fans’ attention before the first pitch of Laguna Beach Little League Opening Day at Riddle Field on March 3. Photo/Mitch Ridder
Councilmembers Alex Rounaghi (far left) and Sue Kempf (far right) look on as Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen cuts a ribbon to mark the official opening of the newly renovated playground at Riddle Field before Laguna Beach Little League’s Opening Day on March 3. Photo/Mitch Ridder
