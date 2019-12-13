NewsPage OneThe Lead Ringing In the Holiday Season By LB Editor - December 12, 2019 0 268 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Share this:The Laguna Beach High School Brass Quintet performs during Hospitality Night on Friday, Dec. 6. Photos by Allison Jarrell. Despite the consistent drizzle prior to start time, Hospitality Night was deemed a success with a big turnout in downtown Laguna Beach. Ava August performs during Hospitality Night on Friday, Dec. 6. Five-year-old Brian Kang, 8-year-old Christine Kang, and 6-month-old Alexander Kang, of Laguna Beach, enjoy a visit with Santa Claus during Hospitality Night on Dec. 6. Share this: