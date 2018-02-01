Boys Soccer (8-5-2, 3-2-1)

Laguna suffered another tough loss on Wednesday, Jan. 24, falling 2-1 at Saddleback but bounced back to defeat Calvary 1-0 on Friday, Jan. 26, to remain in a three way tie for second place with four tough matches remaining. The league race has five teams competing for the three guaranteed playoff slots with only Calvary (0-6) mathematically eliminated.

Estancia, ranked fourth in Division 3, leads with a 3-0-3 record. Laguna’s final regular season home game is Thursday, Feb. 8 with Saddleback.

Girls Soccer (7-9-1, 5-1-0)

Calvary stuns Laguna with 1-0 Victory

Breakers 15-match league win streak was snapped on Thursday, Jan. 25, as the Breakers stumbled at home. Laguna missed a penalty kick early in the second half and Calvary scored what proved to be the game winner about five minutes later. Earlier in the week, the Breakers defeated Saddleback 5-0 with three goals by Reilyn Turner and scores by Shea Skenderian and Gianna Josephs. Breakers have four league games remaining with two this past week and two next week. The three toughest matches must be played without Turner, who will be attending a U.S. National Team camp.

SSCIF D4 Poll for Jan : 29 – 1 – Paloma Valley, 2 – La Quinta/LQ, 3 – Valley Christian, 4 – Santa Ynez, 5 – St Margaret’s, 6 – Bishop Montgomery, 7 – Ventura, 8 – Viewpoint, 9 – Pacifica/Oxnard, 10 – Laguna Beach