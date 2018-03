Breakers easily dominated Brethren Christian 17-5 on Wednesday, March 14, but suffered a tough 14-7 loss the following day to Oxford Academy. Non-league play continues thru the end of March with the 10-game league schedule opening on April 11. Top hitter through seven games are Madilyn Garwal (.667), Cienna Wunder (.615), Rhys Campbell (.520), and Mia Pitz (.455).