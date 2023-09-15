Street Beat: Sept. 8 to Sept. 14

Sept. 8

No arrests made.

Sept. 9

DUI, contempt of court, driving on a suspended license. Miguel Sanchezantunez, 38, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, driving on a suspended license and contempt of court, disobeying a court order. He was held on $25,500 bail.

Possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Daniel Rodriguez, 21, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on $3,000 bail.

False ID to certain peace officers, disorderly conduct, outside jurisdiction warrant. Edmond Gerardo Olivas, 43, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of giving false identification to certain peace officers, disorderly conduct of loitering in front of a lodging, and an outside jurisdiction warrant. He was held on $35,000 bail.

Sept. 10

Battery on person. Tyler Kenneth Jensen, 23, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of battery on a person. He was held on $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Kristen Marion Kress, 39, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. She was held on $500 bail.

DUI. Elizabeth Marie Garcia, 46, of Jurupa Valley was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence of drugs. She was held on $3,000 bail.

Sept. 11

Possession of a narcotic controlled substance. Isaiah Lavel Steen, 26, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of possessing a narcotic controlled substance. He was held without bail.

DUI. Sergio Magana, 19, of Montebello was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 blood alcohol content. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Sex offender registration required. George Filbert Butler, 43, was arrested on suspicion of a felony requirement to register as a sex offender annually. He was held on $500 bail.

Sept. 12

Probation violation, willful cruelty to a child, fighting in a public place. Kenneth Lee Koestler, 48, was arrested on suspicion of a felony parole violation, willful cruelty to a child and fighting in a public place. He was held without bail.

Sept. 13

Tamper with vehicle, display, not presenting registration. Samuel Lee Young, 45, of Las Vegas was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle, having a license not issued to the vehicle and not presenting registration. He was held on $500 bail.

Bench warrants. Anthony Martin Hillerby, 56, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of outstanding bench warrants. He was held on $10,002,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Salvatore Reynolds, 57, of was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.