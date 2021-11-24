Sports Update: Laguna Cross Country Girls 9th, Boys 12th at CIF

Cross Country

Laguna Girls 9th, Boys 12th at CIF

The Boys and Girls cross country teams’ seasons concluded on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in the Southern Section CIF Cross Country Finals. Melanie Falkowski finished 16th overall in Division 4 to lead the Breaker girls to a ninth place finish with a three-mile time of 18:48. Also scoring were Coco Reed, Carrie Anoua, Sydney Sydney, and Tess Smialowicz. Laguna had finished the regular season ranked sixth and needed to finish in the top seven at Saturday’s meet to qualify for State. Breaker Girls have now finished in the top 10 in nine of the past 10 SSCIF meets. J Serra was the meet winner.

The Boys team was led by Mael Metis who finished 26th overall just ahead of Chris Drews who was 27th. Also scoring for Laguna were Alex Boyd, Luke Anderton, and Theo Drews. Breakers had finished the regular season ranked fourth and the 12th place team finish at the meet is a disappointment. Laguna Hills won the meet.

Girls Tennis (12-5, 6-0)

Southern Section CIF Individual Tournament

Katelyn Smith in singles and the doubles team of Sarah and Jessica MacCallum were at Marina High School on Monday for the opening matches in the Southern Section CIF Individual Sectionals. If they advance the round of 32, 16 and Quarters on Dec. 1 with the semi’s and finals on Dec. 2. Sarah MacCallum knows the pressure of this tournament winning the doubles crown in 2019.

Boys Basketball (0-1)

The 88th season of Laguna Basketball opened last week on Nov. 18 as Aliso Niguel rallied in the final period to edge Laguna 50-47. Laguna seemed to be in control in the third period after holding a 27-26 led at the intermission and led 33-28 at one point before the Wolverines came back for the victory. Jackson Sirianni led the Breakers with 16 points and eight rebounds. Kai Gillis added 13, Kanoa Panganiban had nine points. Also scoring were Sam Burchi with six and Aiden Del Col with three points. Aliso leads the series.

Next game will be against Crenshaw (LACIF) on Nov. 27 at Edison then the Breakers will play in the Irvine tournament during the first week of December.

Girls Basketball (2-1)

Matt Tietz back for his sixth season opened play on Nov. 16 losing to a very strong Capistrano Valley Christian team 87-38. The following day the Breakers held off Santa Ana 43-34 led by Kate Cheng’s 16 points and 15 rebounds from Sophie Mariner. Sabrina Yang dished out six assists in the game. On Nov. 19, Laguna blasted Bellflower 68-26 with Cheng scoring 20, Mariner 15, and Kenna Rudolph also scoring 15 points all on three-pointers. Elaina Seybold added 12 points. Laguna travels to Costa Mesa on Nov. 29 and St. Margaret’s on Nov. 30 to finish the month. Laguna will host Bolsa Grande on Dec. 1.

Boys Soccer (0-1)

Laguna dropped their opening contest 2-0 at Dana Hills on Nov. 19 and played two more games this past week at Portola on Nov. 22 and at Sage Hill on Nov. 23. First home match is Tuesday with Northwood. 6:30 p.m. start at Guyer Field.

Girls Soccer

Breakers are in the top Division 1 division of the seven playoff divisions for girls soccer—their highest placement in the program’s 41 years. Breakers were ranked 20th overall program in the 2021 power ratings used for playoff placement. Ben Helm now in his fifth season has finished second the past three seasons in the Sunset Wave League and is 18-5-5 in league play for his four seasons—the highest win percentage for any Laguna girls coach.

Season does not start until Dec. 9 at Tesoro.

Girls Water Polo (25th Season)

Regular season opens on Dec. 1 with Murrieta Valley at the Laguna Community Pool and the team will travel to Santa Barbara on Dec. 3 for a non-league game with San Marcos and will face Dos Pueblos on Saturday morning. Laguna will host San Clemente on Dec. 9.

Wrestling

Laguna continues to lack the numbers to really challenge in the Sunset League. The limited season opens with Huntington Beach on Dec. 15.

