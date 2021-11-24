Street Beat: Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2021

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Drunk driving. 30600 block of Coast Hwy. 10:12 p.m. A 57-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Drunk driving. 400 block of Nyes Place. 11:24 p.m. An SUV collided with a parked Mercedes-Benz. A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and misdemeanor hit and run. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Friday, Nov. 19

Grand theft. 3200 block of Alta Laguna Road. 2:37 p.m. A mountain bike was taken from an open garage. The estimated loss was $8.000.

Drunk driving. 200 block of Anita St. 9:38 p.m. Marcos Molina, 36, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with a prior DUI. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Traffic stop. 2:03 a.m. After a traffic stop, Eric Lamont Jackson, 53, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession. He was held on a $500 bail. Paul Mitchell Garcia Munoz, 29, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession. He was held without bail on a parole violation.

Traffic stop. Cardinal Way and Coast Highway. 6:55 p.m. Officers located a Kia sedan used in the robbery of a Los Angeles business. Officers closed the highway to traffic while holding the driver at gunpoint. A K9 unit and helicopter were dispatched to the scene. The driver was taken into custody and later released after being questioned.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Drunk driving. Broadway Street and Coast Highway. A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Domestic battery. Avalon Street. 2:43 a.m. A woman screamed for help after her boyfriend shoved her out of a Honda Civic and hit her in the head. Officers located the suspect at an Irvine residence. Alexander Garcia, 21, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. He was held on a $10,000 bail.