Sports Update: Melanie Falkowski Places 5th in 3,200 Meter Run at CIF

The Laguna Beach High School sports season concluded this past weekend with team banquets and post season awards to be issued over the next few weeks. The 2022-23 season will be here before we know it in early August.

Football has added an opening game at Homedale High School located about 40 miles west of Boise, Idaho. The Trojans were 10-1 last season and are in the Snake River Valley League in Western Idaho. Breakers were 10-2 last season and should be very competitive again this year.

2022 Home Football Schedule (Friday nights, 7 p.m. kickoff)

Aug. 26: Dana Hills

Sept. 2: Northwood

Sept. 30: Segerstrom (Homecoming)

Oct. 21: Westminster

Swimming – Jana Jocic At State CIF Meet

Jana Jocic finished 29th in the 100 Breast (1:04.51) at the State meet held at Clovis West High School for Laguna’s lone entry in this year’s meet. The junior swimmer has been a key part of the Laguna swim program and holds the school record in the event.

Track & Field – Melanie Falkowski Places 5th in 3,200 Meter Run at CIF

San Diego State bound Melanie Falkowski finished fifth in the 3,200 meter run at the South Section CIF Division 3 finals held last Saturday at Moopark High School with a time of 11:16. She was the lone participant for the Breakers at the meet.