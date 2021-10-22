Sports Update: Quick start breakers rout Lions 54-12

Football (7-1)

The Breakers’ quest for their 15th league title in football began with an electrifying 94-yard opening kickoff return by sophomore player Jacob Diver who eluded the host Lions for the score. David Dworakowski then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to give Laguna great field position for their second score. On the seventh play Will Bingham tossed a short pass to another Sophomore, Ryner Swanson, giving Laguna a 14-0 lead with barely two minutes into the contest.

Westminster gained only four yards on their first possession and their 39 yard punt was returned 29 yards by Luke Degner to set up the next score. Seven plays traversed the 47 yards and Ryner Swanson collected his second score on another toss from Bingham.

Breakers then tried an on-side kick which was successfully recovered by Aidan Moss on the 50 yard line. Laguna was unable to move the ball and had to punt but Westminster fumbled the return allowing James Golden to recover the loose ball on the Lions’ 17. A penalty moved the first play to the Westminster eight and Tyler Fields ran it in on the drive’s only scrimmage play. Vance Simpson’s kick was wide making the score 27-0.

Westminster finally had a chance for their second possession but lost four yards before being forced to punt. Luke Degner returned the 29-yard punt 21 yards giving Laguna another great field spot inside the 50. The five play drive ended on an eight-yard Will Bingham toss to Jacob Diver and it was now 34-0 as time expired in the quarter.

Westminster (6-2) used eight minutes in the second quarter for a 13-play drive for their first points but Laguna quickly answered as Tyler Fields scored on a 67-yard pass from Will Bingham to give Laguna a 41-7 lead that carried into the intermission.

Breakers scored on their first possession of the second half in three plays to make it 47-7 after which many of the starters took the bench for the rest of the evening.

Rush: Fields 6-33, Rogers 5-39, Garwell 2-21, Bingham 3-(2)

Rec: Swanson 4-42, Degner 3-68, Dworakowski 2-25, Fields 1-67, Diver 1-8, Moss 1-3, Sprague 1-6, Baylies 1-3, Rodriguez 1-21, S Arntz 1-4

Passing: Bingham 23-11-0, 210 yards 5TDs; Garwall 7-5-1 37 yards 1TD

Kickoff Returns: Diver 1-94

Punt Returns: Degner 2-50, Diver 1-22

Fumbles Recovered: Dworakowski, Golden

Punts: Sprague 1-27 (inside 20 -1)

MILESTONES

Team: 34 points in first quarter ranks Tied for 2nd (Record is 35); 41 points First Half ranks tied for ninth; six touchdown passes ranks tied for second

Individual – Plays/Game: 94 Yard kickoff Return by Diver ranks tied for 12th

5 touchdown passes by Bingham is the 10th time for a Laguna QB (Bingham has now done it 3 times)

Season: Will Bingham 29 season touchdown passes ranks tied for second all-time (record is 42)

Luke Degner 12 Receiving touchdown ranks tied for fifth (Record is 19) – 49 catches ranks 11th

Jacob Diver eight touchdowns for the season ranks second for a Sophomore (record is 9)

Season: Bingham ranks eighth in career passing, second by rating; Degner ranks 11th in career receiving (yards and catches)

UP NEXT:

65th Homecoming Game at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Guyer Field. Breakers will host Ocean View in a series the Sea Hawks lead 6-2-1.

Playoff bound – but to what division?

Brackets will be released on Oct. 31 at cifss.org about noon. There are 373 schools in the Southern Section competing in 11-man football. Ranking ares posted at calpreps.com. This week the Breakers are #134.

Game Program & Rosters

There will not be paper game rosters this season, fans can go to breakersfootball.com and access the free digital football program for 2021

Boys Sand Volleyball (2-2)

Laguna 4, Servite 3, Wed Oct 13 at Newland Street Courts, Huntington

1. Oskar Hingel/Riley Gapp won 21- 17, 19-21, 16-14 (Laguna)

2. Mack Pardun/Trey Ovens won 21-15, 25-23 (Laguna)

3. Jake Mauro/ Laird Garcia won 18-21, 21-12, 16-14 (Laguna)

4. Logan Ribarich/ Lucas McKibben won 21-17, 21-10 (Laguna)

5. Sam Bennett/Henry Miller lost 21-13, 14-21, 13-15 (Servite)

4-Man: lost 24-28 (Servite)

Cross Country

Varsity teams passed on the Orange County Championships and will not run again until the Sunset Surf League finals on Oct. 30. The Laguna JV teams did compete in the Small School run with the Girls finishing second and the Boys finishing sixth. Breakers have qualified for the Division 4 Southern Section CIF prelims which will be held on Nov. 13 at Mt. SAC.

Girls Golf (1-9, 1-5)

Breakers dropped their final dual match of the year losing to Wave League champion Marina 195-210. Brooklyn Conlon shot a 34 to lead Laguna at Ben Brown’s. League individuals were held this past week with the finals on Thursday.

Girls Tennis (6-4, 3-0)

Wave League action last week had Laguna defeating Edison 13-5 on Oct. 12 and Fountain Valley 16-2 on Oct. 14. Doesn’t appear to be any roadblocks for Laguna to capture the league title and the healthy Breakers are capable on surprising a few teams in the Division 1 playoffs next month.

Boys Water Polo (14-9, 1-3)

Breakers 5th in North -South Challenge

Laguna went 4-1 in their trip up to the Bay Area last weekend starting on Thursday where the Breakers defeated Bellarmine 17-8 at the Bells’ pool in San Jose. Will Kelly started the rout scoring four goals in the first period along with a score by Sai Bassett and Cade Anderton. Nine different players contributed to the game scoring. As always, Frank Laptin was stellar in the cage.

On Friday, Laguna opened tournament play in Atherton defeating Miramonte (Orinda) 12-6 as Laguna outscored the Matadors 4-1 in the second period to take control of the tempo. Kelly had five goals, Bassett and Anderton each scored twice in the contest. In the nightcap, Surging JSerra jumped out to a 5-2 lead but had to fight off Laguna in the final two minutes to preserve an 8-7 win. Will Kelly had three goals, Cade Anderton two, and single scores from Nick Hoffs and Sai Bassett. On Saturday, Laguna defeated De La Salle 12-8 using another big second period to take control of the match. Will Kelly scored twice while Vik Kasaraneni, Cade Anderton, and Nick Hoffs each added a score in the 5-1 period. In the fifth place game Saturday afternoon, Breakers led San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic all the way until the Dons tied the score with less than three minutes remaining in the contest. Sai Bassett got the game winner with just a minute left in the nail-biter. Final Standings: 1 – Sacred Heart Prep, 2 – Mater Dei, 3 – JSerra, 4 – Harvard-Westlake, 5 – Laguna, 6 – Cathedral Catholic, 7 – Loyola, 8 – De La Salle, 9 – Campolindo, 10 – Menlo, 11 – Oaks Christian, 12 – San Ramon Valley, 13 – Miramonte, 14 – Monte Vista, 15 – Santa Margarita, 16 – Gunn.

In Surf League action last week, Breakers lost 9-6 to league leading Huntington Beach (18-2, 4-0) on Oct. 13 at the Corona del Mar pool. Oilers only led 3-2 at the intermission but took control of the contest in the third period.

Breakers faced Newport this past week and will conclude the regular season next week with the league finale against Corona del Mar and a non-league match on Oct. 29 with Dana Hills.

Playoffs: The top eight teams will be selected for the open division. The remaining Division 1 eligible teams will be placed in D1. There will be seven divisions plus the open. Pairings will be released on Oct. 30.

Girls Volleyball (16-15, 3-3)

Laguna Sweeps Los Alamitos to Capture 2nd in the Surf League – CIF Bound

Sydney Freeman recorded 16 kills on 24 attempts and no errors to power Laguna past Los Alamitos 25-19, 25-14, 25-16 in a special playoff match held on Oct. 13 at Edison High School. The victory gave the Breakers an automatic bid to the Southern Section CIF playoffs for the 47th year in the 49 seasons playoffs have been conducted for Girls Volleyball.

As in the previous evening, Laguna hit tough serves against the Griffins recording 10 aces and hitting almost .400 for the evening. Sophie Reavis had 18 kills, Natalia Hagopian had 8 kills, 10 digs and 30 assists. Sara Johnson had a big evening with two aces, a solo block and two block assists while Brooklyn Yelland had 25 digs. Breakers led the series with the Griffins, 5-1.

Laguna was seeded eighth into the Division 2 playoffs and opened play this past Thursday at home against Flintridge Sacred Heart. Should Laguna prevail – they will face either South Pasadena or Great Oak on Saturday. If Laguna make it to quarterfinals they would face top seed Aliso on Oct. 27. Breakers split their two matches with the Wolverines this season.

FINAL (and only) D2 POLL: 1 – Aliso Niguel, 2 – Palos Verdes, 3 – Huntington Beach, 4 – La Salle, 5 – Beckman, 6 – Tesoro, 7 – Foothill, 8 – Laguna, 9 – Great Oak, 10 – Ontario Christian

Game statistics, YTD totals, and match video highlights are available on Max Preps.

Looking for the latest Laguna scores, rosters, and schedules?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first for all levels!