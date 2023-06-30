Street Beat: June 22 to 28

June 22

Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Jesus Gilberto Lozano Mondragon, 23 of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia and a controlled substance. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

June 23

Child cruelty, DUI, driving with a suspended license. Brayan Balbuena, 20, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child resulting in possible injury or death, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence of alcohol and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol content. He was held without bail.

DUI, driving with a suspended license. Ryan Francis Daniels, 38, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and under the influence of alcohol. He was held without bail.

June 24

DUI. A 50-year-old Laguna Niguel man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Battery on person. Caitlin Michelle Murphy, 34, of San Juan Capistrano was arrested on suspicion of battery on a person. She was held on a $500 bail.

Possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Marcos Lucero Brito, 27, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Lisa Marie Valdez, 42, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Miguel Alonso Garcia, 20, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony bench warrant. He was held on a $15,0000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Raul Salome, 18, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

June 25

Bench warrant. Rufus Mercer, 41, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant, possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Timothy Allan White, 37, of Corona was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant and possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on a $2,000 bail.

June 26

Trespassing, bench warrant. Edward Patrick Schillizzi, 67, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave the property at a peace officer’s request. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Jon Robert Loomis, 50, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

June 27

DUI. A 38-year-old Lake Forest woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Raven Noah Schwarzkoffhamilton, 25, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

June 28

Battery. Jose Manuel Reyes Barajas, 37, was arrested on suspicion of battery on a person. He was held on a $500 bail.

False identification to specific peace officers. John Matthew Martin, 42, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of false identification to specific peace officers. He was held without bail.

Disorderly conduct, indecent exposure. Barry Alexander Seyster, 50, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and indecent exposure. He was held on $1,000 bail.

Possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Pablo Luke Butler, 43, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of and possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on a $500 bail.

Trespassing. Jeremy James Nicholson, 46, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was held on a $500 bail.