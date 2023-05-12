Street Beat: May 3 to 11

May 3

Civil rights violation, obstructing a peace officer, battery. Wyatt Don Bell, 42, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of violating civil rights by force or threat of force, obstructing a peace officer and battery on person. He was held without bail.

Contempt of court. Leon Manning, 31, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and disobeying a court order. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

May 4

No arrests

May 5

Hit and run, DUI. Vicente Tocohuamaldonado, 43, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor hit and run causing property damage and drunk driving. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

May 6

Grand theft auto, bench warrant. Anastasiya A Jeffreyclark, 37, was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft auto and two outstanding bench warrants. She was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Jessica Anais Martinez, 29, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on a $1,000 bail.

May 7

Possession of a controlled substance. Pablo Luke Butler, 43, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Causing harm or death of an elder/dependent, disorderly conduct. Scott Thomas Alber, 56, of Denver, Colo. was arrested on suspicion of a felony count of causing harm or death of an elder/dependent adult. He was also arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on a $50,500 bail.

May 8

Bench warrant. Patrick Michael Ohara, 49, was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held on a $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Jadeanne Lynsey Douglas, 38, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. She was held without bail.

May 9

Bench warrant. Paul Richard Miles, 44, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

May 10

DUI, selling liquor to a minor. Joshua Michael Ziemann, 21, of Colton was arrested on suspicion of selling liquor to a minor and drunk driving. He was held without bail.