Street Beat: Week of April 20 to 26

April 20

Bench warrant. Eduardo Nicolas Cisnerosfajardo, 39, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Jose Garcia Lopez, 29, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on a $500 bail.

April 21

Bench warrant. Chad Alexander Robbins, 45, of Yorba Linda was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held at $500 bail.

Bench warrant. Charles Thomas Kelley IV, 31, of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. He was held on a $100,000 bail.

DUI. Preston Offield, 31, of San Jacinto was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing over a 0.08 blood alcohol content. He was held at $5,000 bail.

DUI. Daniel Brian McCarthy Jr, 29, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing over a 0.08 blood alcohol content. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

April 22

Bench warrant. Joshua Polton, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Mark Timothy Mushkin, 57, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct to due alcohol. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. Kevin Vislusky, 46, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing over a 0.08 blood alcohol content. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Trespassing, failure to provide blood or saliva, obstructing a peace officer. Michael Brent Lewis Gretz, 55, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, failure to provide blood or saliva and obstructing a peace officer. He was held on a $500 bail.

Battery. John McGillion, 46, of Denton was arrested on suspicion of battery on a person. He was held on a $500 bail.

April 23

DUI. Fabian Jair Rodriguezbarrera, 34, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing over a 0.08 blood alcohol content. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Sergio Luis Panuco, 27, of Laguna Hills was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant outside of jurisdiction. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. Phillip Alan Durko, 45, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing over a 0.08 blood alcohol content. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Wesley Tyler Smith, 40, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

DUI, possessing brass knuckles. A 29-year-old Anaheim woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possessing metal knuckles. She was held on a $3,000 bail.

April 24

DUI. Gabriel L Aragon, 35, of Beaumont was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, blowing over 0.08 percent alcohol content and possession of a controlled substance. He was held on a $5,500 bail.

Trespassing. Daniel James Moretti, 44, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and occupying property without consent. He was held on $500 bail.

Bench warrant. Melissa Gaona, 22, of La Mirada was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on a $15,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Aryanna Dunn, 27, of Conoga Park was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held at $1,500 bail.

April 25

Bench warrant. Austin Christopher Knox, 28, of Ontario was arrested on suspicion of four outstanding bench warrants. He was held on a $22,000 bail.

April 26

No arrests.