Town Crier: Week of April 28

Neighborhood Congregational Church to Celebrate National Day of Prayer

The National Day of Prayer is a day when people of all faiths are asked to pray for the nation and world. Each year, Laguna Beach Interfaith Council acknowledges this important day at a prayer service with messages, music, prayers and more from many faith traditions in Laguna Beach. The National Day of Prayer was co-founded by Congress and President Truman and signed into law in 1952. This May 4 event begins at 4 p.m. and will close with refreshments and snacks to enjoy friendship after an hour at Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Anne’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

Laguna Craft Guild Show at Main Beach Sunday

The Laguna Craft Guild will exhibit on the cobblestones at Main Beach this Sunday, April 30, at 9 a.m. until dusk. The Guild invites all to find a treasure, enjoy our little town and meet local artists.

Sound Healer Stacy Pendleton to lead meditation UUFLB April 30 service

Laguna Beach sound healer Stacy Pendleton will provide a meditation experience at the April 30, 11 a.m. service of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach, 429 Cypress Drive. Pendleton has studied age-old traditions with shamans and spiritual teachers from India, West Africa, and the U.S. to learn their ancestral ways and incorporate them into her healing work. She utilizes voice, singing bowls and crystals to facilitate deep meditation. All are welcome to experience her guided meditation and enjoy coffee after the service.

Spring Fling Concert and Potluck This Saturday

South Laguna Community Garden Park will host its 14th Annual Spring Fling Concert and Potluck on Saturday, April 29, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Garden Park at Eagle Rock and Coast Highway in Laguna Beach. The public is invited to enjoy the beautiful spring blooms and tunes and sample inspired healthy dishes with their neighbors, family and friends. Organizers ask attendees to bring their own drinks and a potluck dish to share that can serve 10 people. This is a reusable utensil “zero waste” event.

More information about the Garden Park is available by visiting SouthLaguna.org/garden or by writing to [email protected]

Susi Q Seeks New or Gently Used Treasures for May 6 Bargain Bonanza

Susi Q Senior Center will host its second annual Bargain Bonanza on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Volunteer organizers seek new or gently used donations such as jewelry, tableware, purses, kitchenware, clocks, hats, seasonal items, scarves and vases. Apparel, furniture and oversized items will not be accepted.

Residents can donate items Monday, April 24 and 26, and Wednesday, May 1 and 3, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third Street.

Proceeds from donated items will go toward purchasing bingo prizes for Laguna Beach seniors and support for the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Fund for LBHS students. More information is available by contacting Shira Albo at [email protected] or (949) 715-8105.

Laguna Beach High School Alumni All Class Picnic

The LBHS Alumni Association will hold its annual all class picnic at Picnic Cove on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gathering takes place annually every first Saturday in May. $20/annual dues or donations are encouraged but not required. The association’s mission is to keep alumni connected and carry on the history of the high school. All dues and donations go towards scholarships to LBHS Seniors who are descendants of LBHS alumni. The board is pleased to invite all classes to the All Class picnic this year, Breakers and Artists. It’s a fun tradition and a way to connect with friends. Visit www.lagunabeachalumni.org or write to [email protected] with questions or communications. The Board President, Amanda Horton-Bergstrom, Class of 1993 may be reached at (949) 422-6122.

Boys & Girls Club to celebrate 70 years with Platinum Jubilee

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a Platinum Jubilee on May 13.

The 22nd Art of Giving Gala fundraiser will take place at the Montage Laguna Beach Resort. Guests will enjoy dinner, a live 10-piece big band, and auction items. The gala marks the club’s largest and most important fundraising event of the year.

The club has experienced tremendous growth over the past three years. It has gone from serving 300 young people daily to over 3,000 and now provides daily programs during lunch and after school on all Laguna Beach Unified School District campuses.

More information is available by contacting Michelle Fortezzo at [email protected] or (949) 715-7584.

Laguna Art Museum April Events

April 29 at 7 p.m. – Artist Spotlight: Shepard Fairey

Join the Laguna Art Museum for a special opportunity to hear Shepard Fairey talk about his artistic practice—in conversation with curator and writer Pedro Alonzo. Together they will discuss the evolution of Fairey’s practice over the past 30 years, including his multiple roles as artist, influencer and disruptor. Over the past 30 years, Fairey has established himself as a leading figure in Southern California—and globally—in art, fashion, the urban landscape, and politics. This conversation will address Fairey’s iconic and impactful visual vocabulary, as seen in the exhibition Facing the Giant—Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey, currently on view at Laguna Art Museum well as his impact in public art the world over.

April 30 at 2 p.m. – My Hero: The Art of Healing

Unlock the healing power of creativity with MY HERO and the Laguna Art Museum. Included with museum admission, guests will enjoy art, poetry, music, dance and short films to celebrate the art of healing. MY HERO is a nonprofit, educational project that empowers people of all ages to realize their potential to effect change in the world.

Shakespeare Reading Circle at the Susi Q will feature Macbeth

To misquote Shakespeare, “By the pricking of our thumbs/Something awesome this way comes” – namely, five weeks of fun for frustrated would-be thespians (or anyone, really) who would like the opportunity to inhabit the scheming characters in the bard’s Macbeth, otherwise known as the Scottish play.

Their dreams can come true by joining Olivia Rall’s Shakespeare Reading Circle, scheduled for five consecutive sessions at the Susi Q beginning today from 12 to 1:30 p.m., and ending on May 26. The class is free, however, limited to 18 participants.

Register online at www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes. To RSVP by phone, call 949-715-8105, or email [email protected].

For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

The Susi Q is located at 380 Third Street in downtown Laguna Beach.

Art Party and Exhibition at Mozambique

Laguna College of Art and Design invites the public to attend a free art party and exhibition at Mozambique restaurant this Sunday at 5 to 10 p.m. The event is to raise money for local world class artists to travel and show at the Florence Biennale Art exhibition representing Laguna Beach and the United States at the 2023 Florence Biennale in Florence Italy, Oct. 14 to 22.

Earth Day Ocean Conservation Mural Coming to Laguna Beach

Due to unforeseen production delays, PangeaSeed Foundation is now bringing the first-ever Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans mural to Laguna Beach from April 30 to May 10. While there will no longer be a formal unveiling event, the foundation encourages the public to stop by during production to see the artist’s progress and watch a large-scale mural come to life in real time.