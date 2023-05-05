Street Beat: Week of April 26 to May 2

April 27

Disorderly conduct. Ross Elliott Freeman, 47, of Portland, Ore. was arrested on suspicion of Disorderly Conduct due to alcohol. He was held on a $500 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Arisa Alfaro, 26, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Parole violation, vehicle theft. Alejandro Garcia, 32, of Hesperia was arrested on suspicion of a parole violation and vehicle theft. He was held without bail.

Vehicle theft, bench warrant. Alexandra Gomez Villegas, 26, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicle theft, bench warrant and impersonation of another to make them liable. She was held on a $20,000 bail.

April 28

Disorderly conduct. Blake Leland Smith, 38, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on a $500 bail.

April 29

DUI. Tanya Hiep Tra, 49, of Fountain Valley was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. Christie Smith, 56, of Redwood City was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Assault. Stephen Barry Southam, 47, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of a felony assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Denise Elizabeth Derrick, 35, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant, drunk driving and blowing over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. She was held on a $20,000 bail.

Domestic violence. Jennifer Lynn Gram, 40 of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence with minor injury. She was held without bail.

Domestic violence, obstructing an officer. David Henry Ritcherson IV, 34, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide blood or saliva, obstructing an officer and domestic violence with minor injury. He was held on a $50,000 bail.

April 30

Grand theft. Gregg William Ratner, 70, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, using anothers’ ID and credit card information and receiving known stolen property. He was held on a $20,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Jason Michael Adams, 49, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Battery on person. Michael Brent Lewis Gretz, 55, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of battery on a person. He was held on a $500 bail.

Obstructing an officer. Noah Laurence Rawley, 25, of Yorba Linda was arrested on suspicion of resisting an executive officer. He was held on $25,000 bail.

May 1

Bench warrant, obstructing an officer. Daniel James Moretti, 44, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant and obstructing an executive officer. He was held on a $26,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Javier Guillermo Leon, 33 was arrested on suspicion of outstanding bench warrants. He was held on a $14,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Zackary Thomas Roach, 20, of Tucson, Ariz. was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held without bail.

Disorderly conduct. Karen Christine Orlowski, 33, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to drugs and alcohol. She was held on a $500 bail.

May 2

Bench warrant. Elaine Joyce Entler, 48, San Jacinto was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on a $5,500 bail.

Arrest warrant. David Edward Lente, 57, Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an arrest warrant. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Battery. Banayotis Reda Hadda, 47, of Jurupa Valley was arrested on suspicion of battery on a person. He was held on a $500 bail.

Battery. Erika Alemanmejia, 35, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse/ex spouse/date. She was held on a $10,000 bail.