Town Crier: Week of May 6

Susi Q Seeks New or Gently Used Treasures for May 6 Bargain Bonanza

Susi Q Senior Center will host its second annual Bargain Bonanza on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Volunteer organizers seek new or gently used donations such as jewelry, tableware, purses, kitchenware, clocks, hats, seasonal items, scarves and vases. Apparel, furniture and oversized items will not be accepted.

Residents can donate items Monday, April 24 and 26, and Wednesday, May 1 and 3, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third Street.

Proceeds from donated items will go toward purchasing bingo prizes for Laguna Beach seniors and support for the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Fund for LBHS students. More information is available by contacting Shira Albo at [email protected] or (949) 715-8105.

Seventh Annual South Laguna Community Garage Sale this Saturday

A neighborhood tradition, this fun annual event, to be held this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., is a natural extension of the community atmosphere in South Laguna. Shoppers from all around come looking for great deals and love being welcomed by friendly South Laguna residents. Come out Saturday morning and enjoy finding treasures with complimentary coffee and donuts. More information is available by contacting Chris Tebbutt at 949.485.9898 or [email protected] Garage sale locations are: 31505 Eagle Rock Way, 31751 Scenic Drive, 31666 Scenic Drive, 31576 Scenic Drive, 31616 Virginia Way, 31541 Summit, 31793 5th Avenue, 31721 Fairview Road, 31632 Jewel Avenue, 31606 2nd Avenue, 31684 Wildwood Road and 31914 9th Avenue.

Laguna Beach High School Alumni All Class Picnic

The LBHS Alumni Association will hold its annual all class picnic at Heisler Park on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gathering takes place annually every first Saturday in May. $20/annual dues or donations are encouraged but not required. The association’s mission is to keep alumni connected and carry on the history of the high school. All dues and donations go towards scholarships to LBHS Seniors who are descendants of LBHS alumni. The board is pleased to invite all classes to the All Class picnic this year, Breakers and Artists. It’s a fun tradition and a way to connect with friends. Visit www.lagunabeachalumni.org or write to [email protected] with questions or communications. The Board President, Amanda Horton-Bergstrom, Class of 1993 may be reached at (949) 422-6122.

Boys & Girls Club to celebrate 70 years with Platinum Jubilee

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a Platinum Jubilee on May 13.

The 22nd Art of Giving Gala fundraiser will take place at the Montage Laguna Beach Resort. Guests will enjoy dinner, a live 10-piece big band, and auction items. The gala marks the club’s largest and most important fundraising event of the year.

The club has experienced tremendous growth over the past three years. It has gone from serving 300 young people daily to over 3,000 and now provides daily programs during lunch and after school on all Laguna Beach Unified School District campuses.

More information is available by contacting Michelle Fortezzo at [email protected] or (949) 715-7584.

Upcoming Laguna Bluebelt Coalition events

Laguna’s Abalone will be the central theme for several upcoming events coordinated by the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition. Acclaimed marine biologist and author Ann Vileisis will discuss her recent research and book at the Suzi Q Laguna Beach Community Center 4 p.m., May 30. Joining the lecture, Laguna’s “Kelplady” Nancy Caruso, will share her ten years of abalone research and surveys. Abalone and sea life will also be prominent stars in the 12th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest and upcoming Laguna KelpFest 2023. Register for the free event at [email protected] More information is available on the Susi Q website.

The 12th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest is open for submissions of images captured over the past year. The submission deadline is July 7, with an artist reception later at the Laguna College Art & Design Gallery.

The Bluebelt Photo Contest highlights and celebrates Laguna’s Citywide network of marine protected areas connected together as a Bluebelt for sea life restoration serving as a nursery supporting regional fisheries from Dana Point and Newport Beach. Photo contest rules for submission can be found at contest.lagunabluebelt.org.

On June 3 at Main Beach, the 13th Annual Laguna KelpFest, sponsored by the Laguna Ocean Foundation, will celebrate and educate visitors about the important contributions Laguna’s Kelp Forests play in providing a home for sea life and mitigating the effects of climate change by sequestering carbon and shading the sea floor to cool rising sea temperatures – a necessary step in addressing sea level rise. Learn about participating in KelpFest 2023 at www.lagunaoceanfoundation.org.

American Legion Auxiliary Poppies Available by Donation

The American Legion Auxiliary supports veterans organizations with donations received in exchange for the red paper poppies they distribute at this time of year. The poppy was made the Legion’s official memorial flower in 1920 and that of the American Legion Auxiliary in 1921.

Last year, nearly $2 million was collected nationally from poppy distributions and allocated to disabled or hospitalized veterans. Your donation to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 makes it possible for them to continue to support veterans’ projects including those at V.A. Hospitals, the Bob Hope U.S.O. at John Wayne Airport, as well as helping Camp Pendleton families and our troops overseas. Those who would like to receive poppies can mail a donation to ALA Unit 222, P.O. Box 517, Laguna Beach, CA 92652 or contact Sandi Werthe at [email protected] or phone (949)494-6016.

Kirtan for Kindness event this Saturday

Pam Sitarani Wicks will lead an evening of chanting Kirtan, the Yoga of sound. By chanting sacred mantras, words are infused with the power of the divine, and healing occurs. The event will benefit R Star Foundation, a nonprofit helping women and children in rural Nepal. A suggested donation is $20. The event will be held at LiveMetta Pilates and Yoga at 610 N. Pacific Coast Highway, above Pavilions. More information about R Star’s work can be found at rstarfoundation.org.