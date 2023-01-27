Street Beat: Week of Jan. 27

Jan. 18

Bench warrant. Christopher Dean Borden, 51, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Shoplifting. Domina Louise Beers, 45, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. She was held at $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Wesley Tyler Smith, 40, of Laguna was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held at $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct, bench warrant. Eric Allen Malin, 57, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant and disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs. He was held at $10,500 bail.

Jan. 19

Bench warrant. Edgar Vega, 30 of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of several outstanding bench warrants. He was held at $142,500 bail.

Jan. 20

DUI. A 24-year-old Santa Ana woman was arrested for drunk driving. She was held at $5,000 bail.

Bench warrants. Sean Patrick Minney, 34, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of several outstanding bench warrants. He was held at $20,000 bail.

Jan. 21

Possession of a controlled substance. Tanner Mark Kelly, 29, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on $1,000 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Pamela Joyce Stiles, 37, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was held at $500 bail.

Jan. 22

DUI. A 27-year-old Newport Beach man was arrested for drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Bench warrants. Cristian Barragantornes, 30, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of several outstanding bench warrants. He was held at $2,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Jason Edward Bernal, 42, of Temecula was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held at $1,500 bail.

Jan. 23

Bench warrant. Colby Blake Outlaw, 52, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held at $1,000 bail.

Robbery. Domina Louise Beers, 45, of Long Beach, was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery. She was held at $50,000 bail.

Jan. 24

DUI. Alvaro Martinezzavaleta, 19, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license, a bench warrant and DUI. He was held at $23,500 bail.