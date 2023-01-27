Town Crier: Week of Jan. 27

LCAD President to Address Residents and Environmental Group Feb. 6

On Feb. 6, Steve Brittan, President and CEO of Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD), will present an exciting program that will give the public insight into recent developments on the college’s campus, its innovative academic programs, and collaborations with industry and institutions.

Brittan has a prior extensive background in sustainable design in academia and the private sector, including creating affordable housing in large urban cities in the public sector. Neighbors of the college’s campus and students in high school considering a career in creative arts and design will want to attend this program.

The program will start at 5 p.m. and is being held at LCAD’s studio arts building at 2825 Laguna Canyon Road and is being coordinated with the Laguna Canyon Conservancy environmental group. LCAD students will direct guests to park near the building. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited, however, space is limited. So reservations are needed. There is no admission fee. Please RSVP online at www.lagunacanyonconservancy.org/LCAD.

Aquathon Raises more than $12,000 for Laguna Beach Ocean Lifeguard Foundation

The 2022 Aquathon donation to the Laguna Beach Ocean Lifeguard Foundation ended up being over $12,000. A check from the Aquathon was for $12,000 and a few more thousand dollars were sent directly to LBOLF in the name of the Aquathon.

Laguna Beach Garden Club Monthly Meeting and Speaker Series-Special Plant & Planter Sale

From baskets bursting with bright spring blooms to romantic heart-shaped containers planted with blushing pansies to sleek modern creations, unique container gardens will be auctioned to the public at the annual Plant & Planter Sale, on Feb. 10 in downtown Laguna Beach. In place of the regular speaker series presented monthly by the Laguna Beach Garden Club, in February, the public is invited to mingle with garden club members, have garden questions answered by certified Master Gardeners and bid on beautiful and imaginative arrangements donated by club members. More than 50 container gardens, plants, crafts, and a boutique of vintage garden objects and books will be for sale in the courtyard outside the lovely Laguna Presbyterian Church Tankersley Hall. This is an opportunity to buy a distinctive Valentine’s gift for your special someone and beat the Valentine’s Day rush! Feeling Lucky? Enter the raffle to win one of many prizes donated by artists and local vendors. The public is welcome to this special annual Garden Club event.

Please join us on Friday Feb. 10, at 9:30 to 10 a.m. for social time and refreshments. The meeting begins promptly at 10 a.m. Meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Avenue, Laguna Beach, Ca. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit. For more information on the garden club: www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

No Square Presents: Trashy Love – a Valentine’s Day Concert With Attitude

No Square Theatre is holding to our honored tradition on Feb 10 and 11. We do Valentine’s Day for the real world. None of that chocolates and teddy bears nonsense. Chips on shoulders. Keyed cars. Stalking. You know. The kind of dysfunction you can laugh at or, at the very least, relate to. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at www.nosquare.org.

Multiethnic Art Event at St. Mary’s Today

Come and be amazed by the works of masterful multiethnic artists, including Laguna Beach Boys and Girls Club students at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Guild Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. All of the artwork is breathtaking, speaks of diverse cultural histories and explores the deep feelings of the artists and imagery that expresses inspiration and transformation. Listen as some artists share their heartfelt stories. The Los Santos Mariachi Band from Santa Ana High School will perform, and local resident Jeri St. Clair will demonstrate and explain the middle eastern art of belly dancing. Tickets are $22.85. More information is available by emailing [email protected]

American Association of University Women’s Annual Literary Luncheon Tickets Available

Tickets are now on sale for the AAUW Laguna Beach’s 34th Annual Literary Luncheon. The event will be held at the Surf & Sand Hotel, 1555 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach on Mar. 11, 2023. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. for the silent auction, book sales, and book signings—followed by lunch and author talks. This year’s featured authors are Jennifer Coburn, Dori Jones Yang, and Maggie Shipstead.

Laguna Art Museum’s Tenth Annual Art & Nature Festival Announces New Public Programs

Laguna Art Museum’s tenth annual Art & Nature Festival is currently on view, featuring groundbreaking, immersive exhibitions, including The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Méndez, Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg, The Big One by artist Robert Young and Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition. The museum is pleased to announce new Art & Nature public programs, including innovative workshops, panel discussions, nature excursions, immersive yoga and an exhibition-closing celebration.

On view through Feb. 5, immerse yourself into the depths of the Pacific Ocean with Rebeca Méndez’s groundbreaking installation of The Sea Around Us. This 360-degree video art installation drops you straight into the depths of the ocean, usually untouched by humans. Surrounded by vivid depictions of sea life, oozing barrels of DDT descend around you, creating a sense of ominous calamity and immersing you into the thick of the conflict of environmental wrongdoing.

This moving experience inspires awe and strengthens the bond between sea and viewer, inspiring the courage to face environmental misconduct, take restorative action and avoid repeating transgressions against our natural resources.

Pyramidion is an interactive sculptural experience that invites viewers to contemplate the layered history and unique geology of Laguna Beach. The Big One by artist Robert Young is thought to hold the record still as the largest painting ever created in Laguna Beach and is on display in the California Gallery. Pyramidion and The Big One are on view through Feb. 12.

Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, includes a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, clothing and items from the era of the film. The exhibition is on view through Mar. 12, 2023.

The Art & Nature Festival is the museum’s largest public program of the year, bringing together tens of thousands of participants to foster an appreciation of nature, raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between nature and the arts.

Art & Nature Festival 2023 Events

Today, Jan. 27

Join Laguna Art Museum to celebrate the tenth anniversary of its signature Art & Nature initiative with a special artist panel. Join artists Lita Albuquerque, Kelly Berg, Laddie John Dill, Rebeca Méndez and Phillip K Smith III in a discussion of their Art & Nature projects and the impact of the Southern California environment on their artistic practices, moderated by LAM Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner. A champagne reception will commence the celebration at 5 p.m., and the panel will be held at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Join Laguna Art Museum on Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. for The Big One Kids Workshop. Celebrate the beautiful creatures of the ocean as Robert Young did in his various art pieces. Led by our education staff, you will create your own under-the-sea masterpiece inspired by Young’s vibrant painting, The Big One, currently exhibiting as part of Laguna Art Museum’s Art & Nature. Tickets are $7 for museum members and $14 for non-members. Children 12 & under are free when accompanied by at least one paying adult.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Surrounded by the underwater seascape of The Sea Around Us by Rebeca Méndez, this is a one-of-a-kind immersive yoga class experience at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4. Tickets are $20 for museum members and $30 for non-members. Admission is free for children under 12. Children must be accompanied by at least one paying adult.

Saturday, Feb. 4

For the closing celebration of the Laguna Art Museum’s 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival, join past Art & Nature featured artists alumni and Curatorial Fellow, Rochelle Steiner, as they discuss the previous years’ installations and the importance of Art & Nature. Champagne and hors d’œuvres will be available during this final opportunity to see the exhibitions. The celebration begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for museum members and $30 for non-members.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Inspired by Robert Young’s painting, The Big One, local artist Jo Situ Allen (aka DIRTY ERASER) will lead a mixed media collage workshop using found images, objects and reproductions of marine life from The Accidental Naturalist, her books on native California species. Jo will share some insights about the wonderful species found just off the beaches of Laguna. Energized by the intuitive flow of the ocean, students will create their own magical underwater landscape through colors, forms and textures. The Oceanic Flow workshop will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase through the Laguna Art Museum website and cost $20 for museum members and $30 for non-members. Children under 12 can attend the workshop for free but must be accompanied by at least one paying adult. Supplies for the workshop are included with the ticket.

For more information about the tenth annual Art & Nature and Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.