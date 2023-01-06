Street Beat: Week of Jan. 6

Dec. 28

Possession of a controlled substance. Jason Michael Adams, 48, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. He was held at $1,000 bail.

Trespassing, resisting arrest. Bryce Edward Hewitt, 33, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and resisting arrest. He was held on $500 bail.

Dec. 29

DUI, possession of a controlled substance, no registration. Ashley Michelle Pekarske, 38, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of lacking vehicle registration and correct license, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence. She was held at $15,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Steven R Juhl, 27, of Midway City was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant and driving on a suspended license. He was held at $15,500 bail

Oliver Quezada Bahena, 29, of Garden Grove was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license. He was held without bail.

Rafael Chavez Jr, 50, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail information was unavailable.

Dec. 30

DUI. A 22-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Multiple bench warrants. Lisa Renee Stines, 36, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor and felony bench warrants. She was held on $60,000 bail.

Dec. 31

DUI. A 26-year-old Silverado man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

DUI. Blair St John, 32, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Bradley Kent Wilson, 60, of Laguna Woods was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. He was held at $50,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Annessa Marlene Brooks, 24, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. She was held on $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Wesley Tyler Smith, 40, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

Vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance. Alfredo Villalobo Castillo, 31, of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of felony car theft and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held without bail.

Grand theft auto. Austin Johnson, 41, of Laguna Hills was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft auto, tampering with a vehicle, trespassing and possession of narcotics. He was held without bail.

Disorderly conduct. Timothy Joseph Davis, 61, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. He was held at $500 bail.

Jan. 1

Disorderly conduct. Roger Carrasco, 30 of Twentynine Palms was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

DUI. A 42-year-old Long Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held at $2,500 bail.

DUI, possession of a controlled substance. Ryan Patrick Najibi, 39, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and possession of a controlled substance. He was held at $3,500 bail.

DUI. A 27-year-old New York woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She was held on

$2,500 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Jared Raymond Shouna, 27, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on $1,000 bail.

DUI. A 37-year-old San Juan Capistrano man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Trespassing. Domina Louise Beers, 45, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. She was held on $500 bail.

Jan. 2

False impersonation, bench warrant, under the influence. Ryan David Arnold, 42, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of false impersonation, two bench warrants and under the influence of a controlled substance. He was held at $35,000 bail.

DUI. A 20-year-old South Gate man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Jan. 3

No arrest information available.