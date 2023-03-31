Street Beat: Week of March 23 to March 29

March 23

No arrests.

March 24

DUI. A 69-year-old Laguna Niguel man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Joshua Michael Polton, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and contempt of court. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

False imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance while armed and loaded. Tristan Andrew Dylan Batac, 26, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance while armed and loaded. He was held without bail.

March 25

Trespassing. Daniel James Moretti, 43, Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave the property. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. An 84-year-old Long Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

March 26

No arrests.

March 27

Trespassing. Lance Everett Sellers, 52, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was held on a $500 bail.

Bench warrant. Christopher E. Telles, 54, of Carson was arrested on suspicion of two outstanding misdemeanor bench warrants. He was held on a $27,500 bail.

DUI. Andres Delgado Vazquez, 65, of Fontana was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing over a 0.08. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Domestic violence. Annessa Marlene Brooks, 25, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence with minor injury. She was held on a $50,000 bail.

March 28

No arrests.

March 29

Bench warrant. James Louis Durand, 64, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Gregg William Ratner, 70, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Mark Anthony Wright, 33, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

DUI. Alvaro Ayohua-Flores, 32, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol content. He was held on a $5,000 bail.