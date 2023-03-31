Laguna Sports Update: Week of March 31

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

BASEBALL (3-6-1, 0-1)

Laguna opened Wave League play, dropping a tough 3-1 contest to Newport Harbor last Friday, March 24, at Skipper Carrillo Field.

Shea Blanchard took the loss allowing just six hits and two runs, striking out 9 in five innings of work. Newport scored first on a fielder’s choice play, while Laguna’s lone run in the second inning was on a bases-loaded balk.

Weather permitting, Laguna had two league contests this past week, traveling to Marina on March 29 and hosting Edison on March 31.

Breakers will play in the Ryan Lemmon Tournament starting this Saturday at the Great Park Stadium at 9:30 a.m. against Woodbridge. Laguna will face Canyon/Anaheim on April 3 and Gahr on April 4.

More information is available on the tournament website: rlfsportz.com/baseball/rlf-baseball-series. Full Stats are posted on Max Preps.

BOYS GOLF (3-2, 0-1)

Laguna dropped a non-league match on March 23 to Aliso Niguel 212-242 at El Niguel County Club. Junior Russell Franconi-Krychman posted the low scorer for Laguna with a 46. Junior Chase Tyson was one shot back with a 47, and Freshman Kiyan Arshadi also posted a score of 47. On March 28 at Ben Brown’s, the Breakers lost to Newport Harbor 176-215. Russell Franconi-Krychman shot the low score for Laguna with a 39. While Kiyan Arshadi shot 40, Chase Tyson 45, Preston Towe 45, and Ranen Seeck 46.

GIRLS LACROSSE (6-2)

Laguna picked up another non-league win with a 15-3 win over Tustin on March 28 at the Tiller’s field. Laguna will be hard-pressed to finish in the top three in the 6-team Sunset League next month for an automatic playoff spot and hopefully will have an overall winning record for an at-large CIF bid. Breakers traveled to El Modena on March 30 and will start league play on April 4, hosting Corona del Mar.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL (7-4, 2-3)

The Breakers have climbed back into the playoff picture with a string of wins defeating Edison 3-2 on March 23, Marina 3-2 on March 24, Huntington Beach 4-1 on March 27. The team’s win streak ended with a narrow 3-2 loss to league champion Los Alamitos (8-1, 5-0) on March 28 at Main Beach.

Los Alamitos match results:

#1 Dempsey Sadler/Kyra Zaengle won 21-19, 22-20

#2 Meg Gardner/Hayes Firth won 19-21, 21-16, 15-13

#3 Grace Christian/Morgan Saunders lost 10-21, 15-21

#4 Katie Halvorson/Macey Draper lost 13-21, 12-21

#5 Ava Steris/Maddie Rootlieb lost 17-21, 21-11, 8-15

The Breakers can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Huntington Beach in the final league match slated for March 30 in Huntington Beach at the Beach Boulevard/Pacific Coast Highway courts.

CIF Playoffs and pairs championships are scheduled for late next month, beginning April 25.

BOYS TENNIS (0-9, 0-2)

Chris Herkins won his three singles sets 6-3, 6-1, 7-5, but the Breakers still lost their opening league match to Huntington Beach 14-4 on March 23 at the Oiler’s courts. Laguna dropped a 15-3 non-league match at Marina on March 24 and lost a second league match 15-3 to Edison on March 28 on the local courts.

SWIMMING

Laguna split their meet on March 22 with Huntington Beach as the Oilers won the Boys 119-46, but Laguna took the Girls 90-76. Newport Harbor won the initial Wave League dual meet on March 28, swamping the boys 130-36 and the girls 95-69. Jana Jocic was a dual winner for the girl’s team in the 200m individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke.

TRACK and FIELD

Laguna dropped their first league meet at Marina on March 23, with the boys falling 93-13 and the girls 85-23.

There were a few bright spots on the day as Ryner Swanson won the 100 with an 11.53 time, and the team’s 400 relay also won. On the girls side, Sydney Sydney was a double winner capturing the 1600 and 800 runs.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (0-10, 0-2)

Laguna’s playoff hopes were dashed in a tough 19-25, 25-23, 21-25, 23-25 loss to Fountain Valley (18-3) on March 22 at Dugger Gym. The Breakers looked sharp at times but could not close out the sets.

Laird Garcia led Laguna with 11 kills and a solo block, while Kai Patchell had 8 kills, two solo blocks and five block assists in the effort. Gavin Zaengle dished out 38 assists and a team high 14 dig, while Ryan Halloran was effective in hitting with 8 kills on 16 attempts.

On March 24, the squad lost to Marina 25-14, 25-14, and 25-17 as a number of key players missed the team bus to the Viking campus.

The 2022-23 high school statistics, schedules and scores are available by searching for Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website. Frank Aronoff can be contacted at [email protected].