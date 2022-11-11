Street Beat: Week of Nov. 11

Share this:

Nov. 2

No Arrests Made

Nov. 3

Bench Warrant. Yuhao Dennis Huang, 42, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held at $1,500 bail.

DUI. An 18-year-old Aliso Viejo woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving. She was held at $2,500 bail.

Nov. 4

DUI. A 23-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Nov. 5

DUI. A 42-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 56 -year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving and and drugs. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Bench Warrant. Dana Jeanette Becarely, 23, of Los Angeles State was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. She was held at $100 bail.

Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance. Asia Jade Torres, 44, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor under the influence of a controlled substance. She was held without bail.

Nov. 6

Littering, Smoking in Prohibited Public Areas and Resisting an Officer. Christa Lyn Quiles, 35, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor littering and smoking in prohibited public areas and resisting an officer. She was held at $500 bail.

Bench Warrant. Ramiro Resendiz Martinez, 23, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held at $15,500 bail.

Stalking, DUI. Gabriel Mathew Stinnett, 19, of Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of felony stalking and misdemeanor drunk driving. He was held at $22,500 bail.

Nov. 7

Bench Warrant. Jonathan Michael Smith, 37, of Pensacola, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 77-year-old Laguna Beach man was was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Bench Warrant. Joseph Craig Hogsten, 35, of Pomona was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Nov. 8

Disorderly Conduct. Dulce Aparicioelizalde, 23, of San Marcos was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was held at $500 bail.

Nov. 9

Bench Warrant. Glenn Edward Mendiaz, 52, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held at $1,000 bail.

Petty Theft. Joshua Michael Polto, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor petty theft and contempt of court. He was held on $500 bail.