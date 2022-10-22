Street Beat: Week of Oct. 21

Oct. 12

DUI. A 23-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $2500.

Possession of a controlled substance. Aaron Gregory Newell, 27, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held without bail.

Bench Warrant. Sanchez Froylan Velazquez, 42, of Westminster was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Resisting an officer. Saja Ahmed Elsamman Mohamed, 26, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony obstructing and resisting an officer. He was held at $25,000 bail.

Oct. 13

Defrauding an innkeeper. Kortney Durea Oliver, 50, of La Jolla was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor defrauding an Innkeeper $950 or less]. She was held without bail.

Resisting an officer and violation of parole. Daniel James Moretti, 43, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor for resisting or obstructing an officer. He was also arrested on suspicion of felony of violation of parole. He was held without bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Shirley Lorene Spiller, 49, of Dana Point State was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia. She was held on $1,000 bail.

Oct. 14

Disorderly conduct. William Richard Rivaoconnell, 29, of Rancho Santa was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and alcohol. He was held at $500 bail.

Transient failing to register. Brandon Anthony Brown, 28, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor transient failing to register. He was held without bail.

Under the influence. Joshua Shaun Hill, 46, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor under the influence of a controlled substance. He was held without bail.

Battery on person. Jacqueline Sonia Fetzer, 56, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor of battery on a person. She was held at $1,000 bail.

Oct. 15

Grand theft. Shane Christopher Hardin, 47, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony of grand theft. He was held at $20,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Jesus Cervantes De La Cruz, 40, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Oct. 16

Disorderly conduct. Nicolette Marie Leffler, 30 of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She was held at $500 bail.

DUI. A 24-year-old woman from Laguna Hills was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. She was held at $2,500 bail.

Oct. 17

DUI. A 37-year-old man from Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Oct. 18

Resisting a police officer. James Fielding, 36, of Barlow was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor camping and sleeping in a prohibited public area and resisting a officer. He was held at $500 bail.

Violation of bail. Jay Scott Jensen, 59, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony violation Of probation. He was held without bail.