Street Beat: Week of Oct 7

Sept. 28

DUI. A 26-year-old Dana Point man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Driving while on probation, DUI. Wesley Evan Gillean, 34, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving while on probation with a blood alcohol level of 0.01 or greater. He was held at $30,000 bail.

DUI, drugs. Jamie Lyn Tallos, 27, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and DUI. He was held at $3,000 bail.

Possession of controlled substance. Charles Brian Treadway, 34, of Corona del Mar was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance. He was held at $500 bail.

Sept. 29

Trespassing. Kevin James Sullivan, 59, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing and refusing to leave a property. He was held at $500 bail.

Sept. 30

Bench warrant. Diemha Nguyen Bach, 49, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. She was held without bail.

Possession of controlled substance. Yanira Arellanohuizar, 32, of Hesperia Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. She was held at $500 bail.

Oct. 1

DUI. Joseph Anthony Masek, 44, of Orange was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $10,000 bail.

DUI. A 52-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Battery. Sean David Deverian, 29, of Venice was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery of spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc. He was held at $10,000 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Hayley Ann Johnson, 24, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. She was held at $500 bail.

Oct. 2

Disorderly conduct. Shane Elijah Barreira, 24, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol. He was held at $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Brent Timothy O’Brien, 48, of Placentia was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs. He was held on $500 bail.

DUI. Douglas James Stihl, 63, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $3,000 bail.

Oct. 3

Bench Warrant. Angel Santa Maria, 29, of Tustin was arrested on suspicion of felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Violation of probation. Jacob Dale Simmons, 30, of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of felony violation of probation. Simmons was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held at $1,000 bail.

Failure to provide registration. Garrison Joseph Hale, 37, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor failure to provide vehicle registration with the intent to avoid registration requirement. He was held without bail.

Disorderly conduct. Kenneth Lee Koestler, 47, of Fountain Valley was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and under the influence of drugs. He was held at $500 bail.

DUI. Denise Elizabeth Derrick, 34, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, drug and alcohol at the same time. She was held at $10,000 bail.

Oct. 4

Possession of a controlled substance. Alejandro Antonio Armenta, 31, of Vista was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bail.

Oct. 5

Evading police officer. Alan Ekahi Dutro, 37, of Compton was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor evasion of a police officer and resisting. He was held without bail.

DUI. John Martin Golden, 49, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and failure or refusal to provide blood/saliva. Golden was also arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with minor injury. He was held without bail.