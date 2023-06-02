Susi Q’s Mahjong Classes Popular Among Boomers and Beyond 

Mahjong, or mah-jongg, is a 2000-year-old board game currently exploding in popularity in the States and worldwide. The fun, strategic game is played with a set of tiles based on Chinese characters and symbols.

The Susi Q in Laguna Beach has jumped on the bandwagon, offering a series of classes with a hands-on approach guaranteed to energize participants.

Instructor Rhona “Rho” Kershnar teaches the Beginner Basics class, covering rules and strategies with an easy step-by-step approach, on Tuesdays from June 6 – 27 between 10 a.m. and noon for a fee.

Kershnar is also teaching an Advanced Refresher Course on Tuesdays from June 6 to June 27, between 12:30 and 2 p.m.

“Mahjong is a social game since it requires three other people to play, so it’s a great way to spend time with family and friends, to meet new people and to socialize,” said Kershnar, who has been playing the game with friends for more than five decades.

Encouragingly, Kershnar noted that Mahjong combines luck as well as skill, so newer players can win even when playing with more experienced players.

Jo Ann Ekblad, the Susi Q’s Program and Marketing Director, said the center now offers Open Game Play (drop-in) at the Susi Q every Wednesday afternoon (weekly) from 1- 5 p.m. for Mahjong, Chicago bridge, and any other games.

To register for Mahjong or learn more about all the exciting programs at the Susi Q, visit www.thesusiq.org – click on Classes & Registration, or call 949-715-8105. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third Street.