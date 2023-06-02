No Square Theatre Receives Festival of Arts Grant

No Square Theatre, Laguna’s local community theater, recently received a $7,000 grant from the Festival of the Arts Foundation. This gift will help continue support for No Square’s Theatre on the Spectrum program, which presents adapted sensory-friendly performances for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other developmental disabilities. Theatre on the Spectrum was launched in 2022 and, in its inaugural year, received a Laguna Beach Arts Alliance Art Star Awards nomination for Best Arts Program.

No Square Theatre is a non-profit organization and provides performance opportunities and theatrical experience to local amateur performers, directors, and technical staff of all ages. In addition, No Square holds workshops designed for a range of ages, talents, and experiences. A typical season includes plays, musicals, concerts and the popular musical parody of local life, LAGUNATICS, which recently celebrated its 30th annual Roast of the Coast at the Forum Theatre.

No Square Theatre is located in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street, Laguna Beach.

More information on events, auditions, and classes is available by visiting nosquare.org.